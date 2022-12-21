Logo

Tuberculosis Pathogen Dynamics, Drug Susceptibility Detected With Nanopore Sequencing

Dec 21, 2022

Investigators at the European Bioinformatics Institute's European Molecular Biology Laboratory and elsewhere consider the feasibility of Oxford Nanopore long-read sequencing to study the spread and drug susceptibility of tuberculosis-causing Mycobacterium tuberculosis pathogens. As they report in The Lancet Microbe, the researchers set the SNP clusters and drug sensitivity predictions found with MinION or GridION whole-genome sequencing on 151 M. tuberculosis isolates collected over time in Madagascar, South Africa, and England with Oxford Nanopore platforms against those identified with Illumina short-read sequencing platforms. Along with drug sensitivity testing on the isolates, the authors put together high-quality PacBio-based assemblies for a subset of the isolates. Their results pointed to similar performance for the Nanopore and Illumina sequences and corresponding analytical pipelines, with the Illumina platform showing slightly higher median SNP identification precision and recall and picking up a handful of extra SNP clusters. "Our analysis shows that it is now possible to obtain high-precision SNP calls in M. tuberculosis with current Nanopore data, with only a small decrease in recall," the authors write, adding that the study "provides evidence to support the adoption of Nanopore sequencing, along with open access data and software, which we hope will be of wide use."

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Tuberculosis Pathogen Dynamics, Drug Susceptibility Detected With Nanopore Sequencing

Researchers in The Lancet Microbe compare Oxford Nanopore long-read sequencing to Illumina short-read sequencing in an analysis of Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolates from three countries.

Computational Approach Profiles Splicing, Reduces VUS in Hereditary Cancer Tests

A pipeline designed for finding messenger RNA splice variants led to reclassification for a subset of VUS in more than 20,400 sequenced individuals in Journal of Molecular Diagnostics study.

Therapeutic Transgenes Thwarted by Suppressive MicroRNAs in Induced Pacemaker Cell Study

Researchers in Cell Reports Medicine found two endogenous microRNAs that suppress translation of a therapeutic transgene designed to induce pacemaker cell-like activity in heart cells or a rat model.

Study Finds Limited Genetic, Epigenetic Overlap for Complex Traits

An analysis appearing in Nature Communications of genome-wide and epigenome-wide association data for 15 traits suggests the features found by each method may be somewhat distinct.