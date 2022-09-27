Logo

Treatment Costs May Not Coincide With R&D Investment, Study Suggests

Sep 27, 2022

Reporting in the JAMA Network Open, investigators at the London School of Economics and Political Science, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of California at San Diego explore the relationship between treatment costs and the research and development inputs that when into the corresponding drugs, focusing on 60 drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration over nearly a decade between early 2009 and the end of 2018. The team's modeling analyses did not support the notion that research and development investments track with the ultimate cost of a drug and found no clear association between these variables. Instead, the results suggest that "there was no association between estimated research and development investments and treatment costs based on list prices at the launch of the product or based on net prices a year after launch," the authors argue, adding that "drug companies should make further data available if they want to use this argument to justify high prices."

Filed under

Drug Discovery & Development
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Finds Sorghum Genetic Loci Influencing Composition, Function of Human Gut Microbes

Focusing on microbes found in the human gut microbiome, researchers in Nature Communications identified 10 sorghum loci that appear to influence the microbial taxa or microbial metabolite features.

Treatment Costs May Not Coincide With R&D Investment, Study Suggests

Researchers in JAMA Network Open did not find an association between ultimate treatment costs and investments in a drug when they analyzed available data on 60 approved drugs.

Sleep-Related Variants Show Low Penetrance in Large Population Analysis

A limited number of variants had documented sleep effects in an investigation in PLOS Genetics of 10 genes with reported sleep ties in nearly 192,000 participants in four population studies.

Researchers Develop Polygenic Risk Scores for Dozens of Disease-Related Exposures

With genetic data from two large population cohorts and summary statistics from prior genome-wide association studies, researchers came up with 27 exposure polygenic risk scores in the American Journal of Human Genetics.