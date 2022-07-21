Logo

Tool for Genomic Surveillance of Rift Valley Fever Virus

Jul 21, 2022

A computational tool for the genomic surveillance of Rift Valley fever virus (RVFV), the cause of a mosquito-borne zoonotic disease affecting both humans and livestock, is reported in this week's BMC Genomics. As it increasingly spreads outside of its endemic settings in sub-Saharan Africa, RVFV has been identified by the World Health Organization as likely to cause future epidemics, highlighting the need for technologies that track the emergence and spread of disease outbreaks. To that end, a team led by scientists from Kenya's International Livestock Research Institute developed a computational method — implemented both as a web application and command line tool — for rapidly classifying and assigning lineages of the RVFV isolates. The researchers show that the method was able to correctly classify all 234 RVFV sequences at species level with 100 percent specificity, sensitivity, and accuracy, with all sequences in lineages correctly classified at the phylogenetic level. The tool was also successfully used to assign lineages in five samples collected after a recent River Valley fever outbreak

Filed under

Informatics
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Tool for Genomic Surveillance of Rift Valley Fever Virus

A computational tool presented in BMC Genomics aims to rapidly classify Rift Valley fever viral lineages.

New Study Sheds Light on Role of APOBEC3 in Mutagenesis

A study appearing in Nature supports the hypothesis that APOBEC3 enzymes are a source of mutations in cancer.

Penguin Genomes Reveal Birds' Evolution

A new study in Nature Communications improves researchers' understanding of how penguins adapted to their marine environment.

Pleiotropic Quantitative Trait Loci Linked to Growth Features in Red Angus Cattle

A genome-wide association analysis published in BMC Genomics included more than 15,800 Red Angus cattle and led to pleiotropic QTLs and other variants involved in growth traits.