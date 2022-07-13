Logo

Team Unravels Alternative End Joining Features in Fruit Fly Model

Jul 13, 2022

A team from Tufts University and Washington State University presents findings from an analysis focused on sequences that are particularly prone to alternative end joining — a potentially inaccurate form of double-strand DNA break repair — after being clipped by the Cas9 enzyme used in CRISPR-Cas9-based gene editing. Using deep sequencing and computational analyses, the researchers profiled some 1,100 semi-randomized DNA plasmid constructs that had been injected alongside single-guide RNA into Drosophila fruit fly embryos that expressed the Cas9 enzyme, focusing on synthesis-dependent microhomology-mediated end joining (SD-MMEJ) repair. "We find evidence at single nucleotide resolution for sequence characteristics that drive successful SD-MMEJ repair," the authors write. "These include optimal primer repeat length, distance of repeats from the break, flexibility of DNA sequence between primer repeats, and positioning of microhomology templates relative to preferred primer repeats."

Filed under

Gene Silencing/Gene Editing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Nucleic Acids Research Paper Presents Single-Cell Sequencing Method for De Novo Assembly

Peking University researchers shared a SMOOTH-seq method for assembling human genomes with single-cell whole-genome sequences from a few dozen individual cells.

Genomic Surveillance Picks Up Hidden SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant Spread in New Zealand

Efforts to track SARS-CoV-2 transmission after a case was detected in August 2021 pointed to previously undetected transmission events.

Team Unravels Alternative End Joining Features in Fruit Fly Model

Researchers relied on sequencing and computational analyses to investigate alternative end joining in response to DNA double-strand breaks introduced by Cas9.

Malaria Risk Muted in African Individuals Carrying Expression-Related SNPs

Two variants found in individuals with African ancestry were linked to enhanced tapasin-coding gene expression, providing a look at human leukocyte antigen class I-related malaria risk.