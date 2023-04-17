Logo

Team Unearths Conserved Spermatogenesis Gene With Proposed Contraceptive Utility

Apr 17, 2023

For a paper appearing in Nature Communications, a Washington State University-led team used transcriptomics to identify a spermatogenesis-related gene expressed in testicular tissue in mice and other mammals, pointing to the potential of targeting the gene to develop non-hormonal and reversible form of male contraception. With the help of single-cell RNA sequencing and bioinformatics analyses, the researchers searched for conserved germ cell expression patterns in tens of thousands of individual cattle, pig, or mouse testis cells, focusing in on an arrestin domain-containing gene called Arrdc5. By incorporating RT-PCR analyses and available human tissue expression data from GTEx, they found apparent testis-specific Arrdc5 expression, while follow-up experiments in knockout mice suggested that mice missing the gene produced sperm marked by malformations and reduced motility. From these and other results, the authors call Arrdc5 "an essential regulatory of mammalian spermatogenesis," and point to the possibility of exploiting this process for contraceptive applications. "[T]argeting AARDC5 with small-molecule inhibitors may provide an excellent avenue for novel male contraceptive development," they suggest.

Filed under

Gene Expression & RNA Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Sickle Cell Disease Mutation Repaired in Patient Cells With Prime Editing

A Nature Biomedical Engineering study tracks the outcomes of ex vivo prime editing experiments on patient hematopoietic stem or progenitor engrafted in mouse models.

Team Unearths Conserved Spermatogenesis Gene With Proposed Contraceptive Utility

Nature Communications researchers characterize a sperm production-related gene with testicular tissue expression with an eye to a non-hormonal developing male contraceptive.

Team Teases Out Germline Integrity, Protection Pathway During Worm Developmental Pause

A Caenorhabditis elegans study in PLOS Genetics points to a pathway that protects and preserves germ cell function during and after a diapause state dubbed dauer.

Scientists Use Cell State Data to Build Improved Polygenic Risk Score for Coronary Artery Disease

In AJHG, researchers describe a hybrid polygenic risk score for coronary artery disease developed using cell state data.