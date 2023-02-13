Logo

Team Tracks National Institutes of Health Research Grants Shifts Over Time

Feb 13, 2023

A National Institutes of Health (NIH) team reporting in eLife considers grant inflation for NIH-funded research projects grants (RPGs) between 1998 and 2021. Using a "data-driven price index" known as the Biomedical Research and Development Price Index (BRDPI), the researchers reported a jump in RPG costs from fiscal year (FY) 1998 to FY 2003, during a period of NIH budget doubling, leading to higher average and median costs for RPGs in that time frame. Since then, though, their results point to stabilization and gradual decreases in RPG costs since 2003. "On both ends of the cost spectrum, the agency is funding a greater proportion of solicited projects, with nearly half of RPG money going towards solicited project," they write. "After adjusting for confounders, we find no independent association of time with BRDPI-adjusted costs; in other words, changes in real costs are largely explained by changes in the composition of the NIH-grant portfolio."

Filed under

Research Funding
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Mutation Reversed in Human Cell Line, Mouse Model With Gene Editing

Researchers in Nature Medicine turn to an adenine base editor and precise single-guide RNA approach to correct a pathogenic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy mutation in the MYH7 gene.

Team Tracks National Institutes of Health Research Grants Shifts Over Time

By analyzing research project grants over more than two decades, researchers at eLife saw a rapid rise in grant costs between 1998 and 2003, followed by funding stabilization and decline.

Study IDs Islet Cell MicroRNAs With Potential Ties to Diabetes

With gene and small RNA expression profiles for dozens of genotyped individuals, researchers in PNAS detect type 2 diabetes-associated miRNAs and related regulatory features.

Genetic Disease Underrecognized Cause of Infant Death, Study Finds

In JAMA Network Open, a sequencing analysis by Rady Children's Hospital researchers finds genetic diseases contribute to infant mortality rates.