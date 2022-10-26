Logo

Team Tracks Baltic Herring Population Patterns With Ancient, Modern DNA Sequences

Oct 26, 2022

For a paper appearing in PNAS this week, a team at the University of Oslo, Nicolaus Copernicus University, and other European centers retrace population patterns for herring in the Baltic Sea, where the fish trade appears to go back to the Viking Age. Using new and published whole-genome sequencing, the researchers assessed genome-wide sequence patterns in 40 ancient herring samples going back nearly 1,300 years from sites in Denmark, Poland, or Estonia and 68 representatives from present-day herring populations in the Baltic or Atlantic regions, following the demographic changes, genomic shifts, and adaptations that accompanied environmental changes and more intense fishery-related pressures. "Our results illustrate the importance of including knowledge regarding long-term population dynamics, including differential stock responses to climate change, in sustainable management strategies, as efforts to achieve food security by aquaculture- and marine-based industries are demanding ever-increasing resources from the oceans," the authors write.

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Tracks Baltic Herring Population Patterns With Ancient, Modern DNA Sequences

Researchers in PNAS follow population dynamics in Baltic herring over time with the help of genome sequences from dozens of herring going back almost 1,300 years.

Draft Octopus Genome Offers Evolution, Egg Case Clues

With a new draft genome sequence for the greater argonaut, Argonauta argo, researchers look at evolutionary features found within the octopus and other cephalopod species in Genome Biology and Evolution.

Cotton Study Points to Chromatin Accessibility Convergence

Using DNAase-seq and other approaches, investigators in PNAS see convergence regulatory features in domesticated and wild cotton plants after allopolyploidization events.

Germline Genetic Testing 'Underused' in Colorectal Cancer Patients

A retrospective analysis in JAMA Network Open of insurance and other data suggests germline genetic testing and specific tests for DNA mismatch repair defects are not reaching all eligible CRC patients.