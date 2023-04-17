Logo

Team Teases Out Germline Integrity, Protection Pathway During Worm Developmental Pause

Apr 17, 2023

McGill University researchers reporting in PLOS Genetics dig into a neuronal pathway that appears to help protect the germline from excess proliferation or damage during a developmental arrest diapause state dubbed dauer in the worm model organism Caenorhabditis elegans. Following from prior studies that found an AMP-kinase role in successful quiescence during, and recovery from, dauer, the team turned to forward genetic screening to find eight mutant alleles that appeared to dial down germ cell defects or sterility after dauer in AMPK-mutant worms. That set included a mutant form of TBC-7, a gene coding for an apparent RAB-7-regulatory protein with suspected RabGAP pathway functions in neuronal cells that is typically phosphorylated by AMPK and further regulated by a pair of microRNAs controlled by the kinase. "By first modulating the activity of TBC-7, AMPK enhances RAB-7 activation, while later in the diapause, AMPK promotes the activity of two microRNAs that impinge on the tbc-7 transcript, thereby blocking its expression," the authors propose. "This results in a cell non-autonomous pro-quiescent signal that instructs the germ cells to modify their chromatin landscape and associated gene expression, ensuring that the germ cells remain reproductively competent for the duration of the diapause stage."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Sickle Cell Disease Mutation Repaired in Patient Cells With Prime Editing

A Nature Biomedical Engineering study tracks the outcomes of ex vivo prime editing experiments on patient hematopoietic stem or progenitor engrafted in mouse models.

Team Unearths Conserved Spermatogenesis Gene With Proposed Contraceptive Utility

Nature Communications researchers characterize a sperm production-related gene with testicular tissue expression with an eye to a non-hormonal developing male contraceptive.

Team Teases Out Germline Integrity, Protection Pathway During Worm Developmental Pause

A Caenorhabditis elegans study in PLOS Genetics points to a pathway that protects and preserves germ cell function during and after a diapause state dubbed dauer.

Scientists Use Cell State Data to Build Improved Polygenic Risk Score for Coronary Artery Disease

In AJHG, researchers describe a hybrid polygenic risk score for coronary artery disease developed using cell state data.