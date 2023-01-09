Logo

Team Tallies Preclinical Lab Study Reporting Impediments, Improvement Opportunities

Jan 09, 2023

In PLOS Biology, researchers at Ottawa Hospital, the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, and the University of Ottawa outline factors that impact preclinical laboratory study reporting and related study designs. Through interviews with 30 preclinical scientists, the team explored potential reporting barriers and factors that may enhance reporting — from awareness of such guidelines and available resources, time, personnel, education, and training to investigators' desire for reliable, high-quality study design — in an effort to bolster preclinical research design and reporting strategies in the future. "Using existing guidance … we mapped and coded our interview findings to identify potential interventions, policies, and implementation strategies to improve routine use of the guidelines by preclinical scientists," they write. "These findings will help inform specific strategies that may guide the development of programs and resources to improve experimental design and transparent reporting in preclinical research."

The Scan

By coding interviews with dozens of preclinical scientists, an Ottawa-based research team documents in PLOS Biology factors that bolster or hinder thorough experimental design and reporting.

Study Tracks Multiple Sclerosis-Related Gut Microbe Changes

Researchers in Genome Medicine identified gut microbial species linked to multiple sclerosis in Danish children, highlighting the possibility of developing related interventions.

Database Documents RNA Sequence Sets Stemming From Genetic Perturbations

The GPSAdb database described in Nucleic Acids Research currently contains 3,048 RNA sequence sets representing 1,458 genes, making it possible to come up with thousands more perturbed gene sets.

Obesity Triggers Pathogenic Epigenetic Changes That Persist After Weight Loss

Researchers report in Science that obesity can lead to long-lasting epigenetic changes affecting the innate immune system that remain even after weight loss.