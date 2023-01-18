Logo

Team Sees Tight Transmission Bottlenecks for SARS-CoV-2 Variant Lineages

Jan 18, 2023

University of Michigan researchers reporting in Nature Communications consider the transmission bottlenecks that affect the spread of new SARS-CoV-2 mutations, comparing the transmissibility and transmission bottlenecks associated with variant-of-concern (VOC) SARS-CoV-2 lineages such as Alpha, Delta, or Omicron with non-VOC lineages. With deep-sequencing on SARS-CoV-2 isolates from 168 SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals from 65 households in Michigan, the team tallied single nucleotide variants within viral populations and across transmission pairs, uncovering tight transmission bottlenecks for both VOC and non-VOC SARS-CoV-2 lineages. "We found that bottleneck size did not vary significantly between transmission pairs infected with pre-VOC lineages and those infected with highly transmissible Alpha, Delta, or Omicron (BA.1) lineages," the authors report. "This tight bottleneck estimate was driven by the limited diversity in the donor host at the time of transmission."

The Scan

Macular Degeneration Regulatory Risk Contributors Found

With transcriptomic profiling in an affected tissue type, researchers in PLOS Biology track down tissue-specific transcription factors linked to age-related macular degeneration.

Study Follows Evolutionary Fitness Effects of Loss-of-Function Mutations

Researchers in eLife estimate the evolutionary fitness effects of heterozygous LOF variants in autosomal and X-linked genes in more than 55,800 individuals.

Lung Function Linked to Locus Moderated by Smoking Exposure, Methylation in Urban Children

Tobacco exposure-related methylation levels appear to mediate lung function risk at a chromosome 14 site associated with lung function in a genome-wide association study in PLOS Genetics.