Team Proposes Research Integrity Promotion Plan for Funders

Aug 23, 2022

In PLOS Biology, researchers at Aarhus University, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, and other European centers discuss strategies that research funders can use for developing an effective plan for ensuring the integrity of research they are supporting. The team's Research Integrity Promotion Plan (RIPP) recommendations center on half a dozen core topics ranging from grant application selection to integrity expectations, monitoring, and compliance strategies. "In this Consensus View, we provided an overview of initiatives that are currently changing the funding landscape towards one that is more conducive to research integrity," the authors explain, adding that the six topics highlighted in the paper "are crucial in fostering a culture of research integrity in funding organizations and have provided guidelines to develop and implement a RIPP."

Australian Rabbit Scourge Traced Back to Historical Wild Rabbit Introduction

With a combination of genetic and historical data, researchers see signs in PNAS that wild rabbits with a specific genotype were particularly successful in Australia after an 1850s introduction.

Genome Sequences Highlight Variations in Strains Found in TB Vaccines

With whole-genome sequencing, researchers in BMC Genomics flagged SNPs and indels found in the Danish 1331 and Pasteur 1173P2 strains used in attenuated Bacillus Calmette-Guerin vaccines.

Team Shares Low-Cost Copy Number Profiling Approach

A strategy and tool presented in BMC Genomics called conliga relies on FAST-SeqS assay data to profile somatic copy number changes.