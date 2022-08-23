Team Proposes Research Integrity Promotion Plan for Funders

In PLOS Biology, researchers at Aarhus University, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, and other European centers discuss strategies that research funders can use for developing an effective plan for ensuring the integrity of research they are supporting. The team's Research Integrity Promotion Plan (RIPP) recommendations center on half a dozen core topics ranging from grant application selection to integrity expectations, monitoring, and compliance strategies. "In this Consensus View, we provided an overview of initiatives that are currently changing the funding landscape towards one that is more conducive to research integrity," the authors explain, adding that the six topics highlighted in the paper "are crucial in fostering a culture of research integrity in funding organizations and have provided guidelines to develop and implement a RIPP."