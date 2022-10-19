Logo

Team Proposes De Novo Protein Tool With Structural Design Capabilities

Oct 19, 2022

A biophysics and computational biology study appearing in PNAS highlights an algorithm aimed at designing new proteins by bringing in protein structure and folding insights. There, researchers from the Swiss Federal institute of Technology at Lausanne, the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Lausanne, and other centers describe an approach that brings data-informed structural clues to a de novo design method known as TopoBuilder to boost new protein design, landing on protein backbone features that resemble native proteins. "We present an algorithm that automatically generates novel proteins from a minimal string definition with native-like geometries and show that current methods are insufficient for the generation of designable backbones," they write. "The variety of de novo designed proteins and the computational method should enlighten basic protein topological principles and facilitate the generation of de novo proteins to enable the exploration of the protein universe."

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Proposes De Novo Protein Tool With Structural Design Capabilities

A Swiss-led team shares in PNAS an artificial protein design method that adds target topology and structural insights to an existing de novo protein design strategy called TopoBuilder.

Study Follows Proteome Consequences in Yeast Models Missing Individual Genes

Investigators gained functional clues by characterizing and clustering the protein shifts found in yeast model organisms with sequential gene knockouts, as they report in Nature Communications.

LivestockExp Database Tracks Gene Expression, Splicing Across Several Animal Species

Using RNA sequences for more than 43,700 animals, researchers put together a database for analyzing and visualizing transcript or network features within or across species in BMC Genomics.

Trio Exomes Used to Detect De Novo Variants in Inborn Errors of Immunity

Researchers tracked down 14 potentially diagnostic rare variants with retrospective exome sequencing on parent-child trios for 123 suspected inborn errors of immunity in a new eLife paper.