Team Presents Cattle Genotype-Tissue Expression Atlas

Aug 11, 2022

In Nature Genetics, researchers from the US Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service, the University of Edinburgh, and elsewhere describe a "Cattle Genotype-Tissue Expression atlas" (CattleGTEx) used to explore regulatory features and expression-based associations in Bos taurus cattle. Through a broader farm animal genotype-tissue expression (FarmGTEx) effort, the team brought together RNA sequences for almost 7,200 samples spanning 114 tissue or cell types from dozens of cattle breeds, identifying expression quantitative trait loci and splicing quantitative trait loci that were considered in the context of DNA methylation and chromatin features. Building on cattle trait clues found in those analyses, the authors performed a transcriptome-wide association study focused on 43 economically relevant cattle traits in more than 27,200 dairy bulls, interpreting the results alongside available genetic data. Together, they say, the CattleGTEx "will serve as a primary reference for cattle genomics, breeding, adaptive evolution, veterinary medicine, and comparative genomics."

