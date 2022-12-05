Logo

Team Outlines Paternal Sample-Free Single-Gene Approach for Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening

Dec 05, 2022

In Genetics in Medicine, a team from the California firm BillionToOne and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine outline a reflex single-gene non-invasive prenatal testing approach that is feasible in the absence of accompanying paternal samples. In almost 9,200 pregnant participants in an unselected group from the US population, the researchers found that 1,669 of the mothers-to-be carried a copy of at least one pathogenic variant linked to the recessive conditions considered: cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, alpha-hemoglobinopathies, or beta-hemoglobinopathies. With the single-gene non-invasive prenatal screening (sgNIPS) approach, they got informative results in all but 1.3 percent of cases, successfully uncovering affected pregnancies with an average positive predictive value of more than 48 percent with sgNIPS. "We found that carrier screening with sgNIPS is a more effective alternative to traditional carrier screening when a person is pregnant," the authors report, "with clear benefits of identifying high-risk fetuses and providing tailored sgNIPS fetal risks in a timely manner without the need for a paternal sample."

Filed under

Inherited Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Tracks Down Potential Blood Plasma Markers Linked to Heart Failure in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

Researchers in BMC Genomics found 10 differentially expressed proteins or metabolites that marked atrial fibrillation with heart failure cases.

Study Points to Synonymous Mutation Effects on E. Coli Enzyme Activity

Researchers in Nature Chemistry saw signs of enzyme activity shifts in the presence of synonymous mutations in a multiscale modeling analysis of three Escherichia coli genes.

Team Outlines Paternal Sample-Free Single-Gene Approach for Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening

With data for nearly 9,200 pregnant individuals, researchers in Genetics in Medicine demonstrate the feasibility of their carrier screening and reflex single-gene non-invasive prenatal screening approach.

Germline-Targeting HIV Vaccine Shows Promise in Phase I Trial

A National Institutes of Health-led team reports in Science that a broadly neutralizing antibody HIV vaccine induced bnAb precursors in 97 percent of those given the vaccine.