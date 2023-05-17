Logo

Team Finds Apparent Antidote to Death Cap Mushroom Toxin

May 17, 2023

In a paper in Nature Communications, a team from Sun Yat-sen University and other centers in China and Australia uncover an inhibitor for a poisonous compound found in the Amanita phalloides death cap mushroom. The investigators identified a compound called indocyanine green (ICG) — a fluorescent iodide dye that has been used diagnostically for decades — that inhibits the STT3B catalytic enzyme behind alpha-amanitin toxicity with a CRISPR screen, drug screening experiments using thousands of compounds, and follow-up functional validation experiments in cell lines, organoids, and mouse models. "Together, by combining a genome-wide CRISPR screen for alpha-amanitin toxicity with an in silico drug screen and functional validation in vivo, our study highlights ICG as a STT3B inhibitor against the mushroom toxin," they report.

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Animal Evolution Clues Drawn From Genome Sequencing, Phylogenetic Study

A study in Nature suggests the ctenophore group containing comb jellies is a sister group to animals that split off earlier than sponges.

Study Follows Modern Human Effects of Splicing Variants Originating in Archaic Hominins

In the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers compare archaic hominin sequences influencing pre-messenger RNA splicing with those found in modern humans.

Team Finds Apparent Antidote to Death Cap Mushroom Toxin

An international research team reporting in Nature Communications describes an antidote to the "death cap" mushroom toxin, found using CRISPR screening and other methods.

Genome Sequencing Appears to Edge Out Exome Sequencing in Clinical Utility in Meta-Analysis

A meta-analysis in Genetics in Medicine suggests whole-genome sequencing has increased clinical utility over exome sequencing for children or adults with rare conditions.