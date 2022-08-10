Logo

TB Resistance Insights Gleaned From Genome Sequence, Antimicrobial Response Assays

Aug 10, 2022

For a paper in PLOS Biology, a University of Oxford team describes a search for genetic variants with ties to the minimum inhibitory concentrations (MIC) of more than a dozen antimicrobial agents — work done through an international consortium effort. Based on whole-genome sequences for more than 10,200 Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolates, along with assays quantifying MIC responses to 13 antimicrobial compounds, the researchers detected variants and genes suspected of influencing responses to the drugs considered. "Use of MIC over binary resistance phenotypes increased sample heritability for the new and repurposed drugs by 26 percent to 37 percent, increasing our ability to detect novel associations," the authors write, adding that "[w]e highlight notable discoveries for each drug and demonstrate the ability of large-scale studies to improve our knowledge of genetic variants associated with antimicrobial resistance in M. tuberculosis."

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Myotonic Dystrophy Repeat Detected in Family Genome Sequencing Analysis

While sequencing individuals from a multi-generation family, researchers identified a myotonic dystrophy type 2-related short tandem repeat in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

TB Resistance Insights Gleaned From Genome Sequence, Antimicrobial Response Assays

Researchers in PLOS Biology explore M. tuberculosis resistance with a combination of sequencing and assays looking at the minimum inhibitory concentrations of 13 drugs.

Mendelian Disease Genes Prioritized Using Tissue-Specific Expression Clues

Mendelian gene candidates could be flagged for further functional analyses based on tissue-specific transcriptome and proteome profiles, a new Journal of Human Genetics paper says.

Single-Cell Sequencing Points to Embryo Mosaicism

Mosaicism may affect preimplantation genetic tests for aneuploidy, a single-cell sequencing-based analysis of almost three dozen embryos in PLOS Genetics finds.