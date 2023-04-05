Logo

Tailored Colorectal Cancer Drug Combinations Proposed with Modeling, Organoid Approach

Apr 05, 2023

In Journal of Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research, researchers from the University of Geneva and elsewhere present a personalized cancer treatment strategy that relies on ex vivo organoid testing and mathematical modeling to focus in on optimized drug combinations — an approach they applied to primary and metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) cases. Starting with a "Therapeutically Guided Multidrug Optimization" (TGMO) phenotypic method, the team tracked down a handful of optimized drug combinations (ODCs) with apparent activity in three-dimensional CRC models, subsequently testing the ODCs in patient-derived organoids from primary or metastatic CRC cases that were further assessed by exome and RNA sequencing. "Optimizing low-dose synergistic drug combinations is an attractive strategy to tackle the complex machinery of cancer and to overcome, or more importantly, to prevent acquired drug resistance," they write. "The simultaneous targeting of key signaling pathways at different levels or targeting distinct signaling pathways is essential to efficiently kill cancer cells.

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Tailored Colorectal Cancer Drug Combinations Proposed with Modeling, Organoid Approach

Investigators in the Journal of Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research present a strategy to find personalized and optimized drug combinations using mathematical modeling and organoid testing.

Links Found Between ADHD, Altered Gut Mycobiome

A new study in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry suggests children with ADHD have higher-than-usual levels of gut fungi that may increase cell permeability.

DNA Maintenance Declines During Sperm Competition in Male Beetles

Sperm competition coincides with reduced genome repair and poorer progeny in male beetles followed over dozens of generations, researchers write in PLOS Biology.

Viral Heterogeneity Found in HPV-Positive Oropharyngeal Cancers

In Nature Genetics, researchers characterize oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinomas with single-cell RNA-seq, flagging varied expression features in HPV-positive tumors.