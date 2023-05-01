Logo

Survivors of Childhood Cancer Show Faster Epigenetic Aging

May 01, 2023

Faster epigenetic aging among adolescent cancer survivors is associated with increased risk of early-onset obesity, as well as increased morbidity, a new study in JAMA Network Open reports. Previous work had suggested that epigenetic age acceleration was higher among childhood cancer survivors than others who had not had cancer, and in the new study, a St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-led team harnessed an expansion of the St Jude Lifetime Cohort dataset to include more DNA methylation data to explore changes in epigenetic aging. Within this cohort of nearly 3,000 patients, the researchers found children and adolescents who were cancer survivors had higher annual changes in epigenetic aging. The researchers further noted that this increased epigenic aging rate was linked to an increased risk of developing obesity before the age of 20 — a common health condition among young cancer survivors — as well as other chronic health conditions. "Their young chronologic age at presentation highlights the importance of potential early entry point for antiaging interventions including nonpharmacologic (eg, lifestyle modifications) and pharmacologic (eg, DNA methylation or demethylating agents) strategies to reduce morbidity and mortality during survivorship care," the researchers write.

Filed under

Epigenomics and Epigenetics Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Survivors of Childhood Cancer Show Faster Epigenetic Aging

The increased epigenetic aging seen among survivors of childhood cancer is also associated with increased risk of chronic health conditions like obesity, researchers report in JAMA Network Open.

Gene Expression Signature Predicts Therapy Response in Head, Neck Cancer

Researchers in BMC Genomics describe a gene expression signature to predict treatment response in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Analysis Finds Increase in Molecular Testing Among NSCLC, CRC Patients

A new JAMA Network Open study finds molecular testing has increased among patients with two types of cancer but is still lower than recommended levels.

UC San Diego Team Uses Synthetic Biology to Boost Yeast Cell Lifespan

In yeast, researchers used a synthetic biology approach to reprogram its aging processes, which boosted its lifespan, as they report in Science.