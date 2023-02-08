Logo

Survey Suggests Multigene Cancer Panel VUS Reporting May Vary Across Genetic Counselors

Feb 08, 2023

In a paper appearing in the Journal of Genetic Counseling, a research team from University of Southern California, the Keck Graduate Institute, City of Hope, and Invitae present data from a survey that included 87 clinical cancer genetic counselors (GCs) and 19 laboratory GCs, asking the participants to weigh in on options for reporting variants of uncertain significance (VUSs) unearthed with multigene testing on cancer panels. Both clinical cancer and laboratory GCs describe support for VUS reporting in this context, including VUSs falling beyond genes involved in the initial testing indication, though they often called for more detailed VUS clinical reporting guidelines and appeared to hold more variable attitudes related to reporting options around the specific VUS involved. "Further research is needed to elucidate GC preferences to help inform best practices for the reporting of VUSs," they note, adding that "the development of additional standardized guidelines on how to approach VUSs in clinical practice would be beneficial for GCs."

