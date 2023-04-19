Survey Highlights Prenatal Testing Perspectives

Researchers reporting in the Frontiers in Genetics explore patient attitudes regarding cell-free DNA-based non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) for typical fetal chromosomal anomalies and expanded NIPT screening for broader chromosomal alteration set. The team, which included investigators from Laval University, Illumina, and Laval's University Hospital of Quebec, analyzed survey data for 200 general-risk participants. Their responses suggest some 88 percent of individuals wanted as much fetal health-related information as possible, for example, while more than 80 percent sought fetal genetic insights with infant health effects and 71 percent reported an interest in receiving common trisomy information via NIPT. "In summary, our findings suggest that with appropriate pre-test counseling, pregnant patients may choose NIPT for an expanding list of conditions," the authors note, adding that "patients should be made aware of both the benefits and limitations of expanded NIPT and the potential for discordant results."