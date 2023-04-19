Logo

Survey Highlights Prenatal Testing Perspectives

Apr 19, 2023

Researchers reporting in the Frontiers in Genetics explore patient attitudes regarding cell-free DNA-based non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) for typical fetal chromosomal anomalies and expanded NIPT screening for broader chromosomal alteration set. The team, which included investigators from Laval University, Illumina, and Laval's University Hospital of Quebec, analyzed survey data for 200 general-risk participants. Their responses suggest some 88 percent of individuals wanted as much fetal health-related information as possible, for example, while more than 80 percent sought fetal genetic insights with infant health effects and 71 percent reported an interest in receiving common trisomy information via NIPT. "In summary, our findings suggest that with appropriate pre-test counseling, pregnant patients may choose NIPT for an expanding list of conditions," the authors note, adding that "patients should be made aware of both the benefits and limitations of expanded NIPT and the potential for discordant results."

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Follows Spaceflight Effects on Mouse Microbes, Metabolites Associated With Bone Density

A Cell Reports study highlights gut microbiome and blood metabolite changes in mice with diminished bone density after exposure to microgravity in space.

Depression Linked to Gut Microbe, Blood Metabolite Features

Researchers reporting in JAMA Psychiatry share insights from a gut microbiome and blood metabolomic study on individuals with or without major depressive disorder.

Survey Highlights Prenatal Testing Perspectives

Using patient survey data, researchers consider attitudes related to expanded cell-free DNA-based non-invasive prenatal testing in a Frontiers in Genetics paper.

South China Tiger Genome, Analyses Point to Conservation Clues

Researchers in BMC Biology outline efforts to establish a chromosome-level South China tiger genome, which they compare with those of other tiger subspecies.