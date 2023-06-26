Logo

Survey of Australian Physicians' Engagement in Genomic Medicine

Jun 26, 2023

In a survey, 42 percent of Australian physicians said that having a better understanding of genomics might change their clinical practice, but the same portion also said they were not sure if it would. In a new paper appearing in npj Genomic Medicine, a University of Melbourne-led team asked 409 non-genetics physicians about their engagement with genomic medicine, their genomics education, and their confidence to practice genomic medicine. They found that engaged participants were more likely to be pediatricians, to have recently completed a continuing education course in genomics, and to have genomics research experience. "Understanding the characteristics of those already engaged with genomics and those who feel confident to practice can inform learning needs and help educators provide genomics education that is fit for purpose," the researchers write in their paper. "Recognizing the relationships between engagement, confidence to practice genomic medicine, education, and preferred service models may also help define the role of education within broader implementation strategies."

