A new study appearing in Molecular Psychiatry has identified a number of loci associated with suicide, adding to the body of data suggesting that genetics play a role in the behavior. Recent research has linked genetics with both suicidal behavior and different psychiatric disorders that are known to contribute to such behavior. In the new study, a team led by scientists from the University of Utah and Janssen Research & Development performed a meta-analysis for suicide death using 3,765 cases from Utah and 6,572 populational controls. A meta-analysis for suicidal behavior — which includes both suicide deaths and attempts — across 8,315 cases and 256,478 psychiatric or populational controls was also performed. They identify one locus in the gene neuroligin 1 (NLGN1) with genome-wide significance. Importantly, NLGN1 encodes a member of a family of neuronal cell surface proteins with members that act as splice site-specific ligands for beta-neurexins (NRXN) with potential roles in synaptogenesis. The NRXN-NLGN pathway, the study's authors note, has been implicated in suicide, autism, and schizophrenia. Other findings include loci associated with suicide attempts.
Study Uncovers New Details About Genetics of Suicide
Oct 20, 2022
Breaking News
What's Popular?