Logo

Study Uncovers New Clues About the Genetics of Heart Disorders

Jan 06, 2023

A shared genetic background between left ventricular maximum wall thickness (LVMWT), a biomarker of left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH), and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is reported in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine this week, offering new insights into the genetic determinants of these heart disorders. LVH, a condition in which the wall of the left ventricle is thickened, has a well-established role in HCM, which impairs the heart's ability to pump blood and can lead to sudden cardiac death. The genetic determinants that drive this condition, however, are poorly understood. A team led by scientists from Queen Mary University of London has now performed a genome-wide association study of LVMWT of more than 42,000 European individuals included in the UK Biobank and analyzed the findings against data from the international Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Registry. They uncovered 21 genomic loci associated with LVMWT, several of which contain variants with known genetic associations to HCM. The researchers also find that a genetic risk score for LVMWT could predict the risk of HCM. "These findings provide new avenues for future research endeavors to elucidate the genetic determinants of HCM," the study's authors write

Filed under

Cardiovascular Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Obesity Triggers Pathogenic Epigenetic Changes That Persist After Weight Loss

Researchers report in Science that obesity can lead to long-lasting epigenetic changes affecting the innate immune system that remain even after weight loss.

Participants' Perspectives on Recall-by-Genotype Studies Gauged

The study appearing in the European Journal of Human Genetics could inform the development of policies for recall-by-genotype studies.

Study Uncovers New Clues About the Genetics of Heart Disorders

Left ventricular maximum wall thickness and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy have a shared genetic background, a new study in Circulation: Genomic and Precision Medicine finds.

Study Uncovers Potential New Drug Targets for Liver Fibrosis

A team reports in Science Translational Medicine that inhibiting a receptor-ligand pair could reduce advanced fibrosis in a mouse model of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.