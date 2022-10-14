Logo

Study Uncovers Mosaic Loss of Chromosome Y in Human Microglia

Oct 14, 2022

By analyzing single-cell and single-nuclei RNA sequencing data, scientists from the University of British Columbia and Harvard Medical School have generated evidence of mosaic loss of chromosome Y (LOY) in human microglia, uncovering a potential role for the acquired structural mutation in neurodegenerative disorders. LOY is common in the leukocytes of aging men and is correlated with a number of age-related diseases, but the molecular basis of LOY in brain cells is poorly understood. To investigate, the researchers consolidated existing scRNA- and snRNA-seq datasets, which they used to assess the cell type-specific burden of LOY and its downstream impact on gene expression across five major brain cell types. As reported in Genome Research this week, the group finds that LOY is enriched in microglia, but rare in neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes. Differential gene expression analysis in microglia, meantime, revealed 172 autosomal genes, three X-linked genes, and 10 pseudo-autosomal genes associated with LOY. "We believe LOY in the microglia could represent an additional, understudied biological process that could alter microglia phenotypes and play a role in male-specific neurodegeneration," the study's authors write.

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Uncovers Mosaic Loss of Chromosome Y in Human Microglia

Using single-cell and single-nuclei RNA sequencing data, researchers have found that mosaic loss of chromosome Y occurs in human microglia, as they report in Genome Research.

Cornell Team Reports Low-Cost, High-Throughput Bacterial Genomics Workflow

A workflow presented in Genome Biology enables researchers to examine the genomic diversity of bacterial populations.

Study Links Gut Microbiome to Type 1 Diabetes

In Cell Metabolism, researchers report that a protein secreted by intestinal bacteria can lead to the expansion of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

1,000 Spider Silkomes: The Genetics of Spider Silks

Japanese researchers have sequenced the genes needed for silk production in more than 1,000 spider species, as they report in Science Advances.