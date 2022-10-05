Logo

Study Tracks Responses in Patients Pursuing Polygenic Risk Score Profiling

Oct 05, 2022

Researchers at the University of British Columbia and the New York-based company Nucleus Genomics consider individuals' experiences with polygenic risk scores (PRS) obtained by submitting genetic profiles to a third party, direct-to-consumer (DTC) site for a study in the European Journal of Human Genetics. Using qualitative interview and interpretive description approaches, the team assessed participants' reasons for pursuing DTC PRS testing, as well as their responses to the results they received. Based on data for 11 participants, the authors suggest individuals were generally satisfied with PRS testing, which they tended to pursue to address questions that remained after standard healthcare experiences. "Our findings suggest that the overall experience with receiving PRSs in a DTC setting is largely positive," the authors write. "Many participants reported feeling validated by their results, particularly when their PRS results aligned with their personal or family history."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Tracks Responses in Patients Pursuing Polygenic Risk Score Profiling

Using interviews, researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics qualitatively assess individuals' motivations for, and experiences with, direct-to-consumer polygenic risk score testing.

EHR Quality Improvement Study Detects Demographic-Related Deficiencies in Cancer Family History Data

In a retrospective analysis in JAMA Network Open, researchers find that sex, ethnicity, language, and other features coincide with the quality of cancer family history information in a patient's record.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Linked to Gut Microbiome Community Structure Gradient in Meta-Analysis

Bringing together data from prior studies, researchers in Genome Biology track down microbial taxa and a population structure gradient with ties to ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

Ancient Greek Army Ancestry Highlights Mercenary Role in Historical Migrations

By profiling genomic patterns in 5th century samples from in and around Himera, researchers saw diverse ancestry in Greek army representatives in the region, as they report in PNAS.