Logo

Study Tracks Outcomes in Children Born to Zika Virus-Infected Mothers

Nov 29, 2022

In Lancet Regional Health – Americas, members of the Zika Brazilian Cohorts Consortium present findings from a meta-analysis focused on offspring from pregnant women infected with the Zika virus (ZIKV) during an epidemic in Brazil from 2015 to 2017. Using data for 1,548 women with RT-PCR-verified ZIKV infections, the team saw miscarriage in 0.9 percent of pregnancies and stillbirth in another 0.3 percent of pregnancies. For infants born live, meanwhile, the researchers identified microcephaly in 4 percent of offspring. Still other children born to ZIKV-infected mothers had neurological, auditory, ophthalmic, and other abnormalities, they report, though just 1 percent had multiple abnormalities. "Our findings suggest that approximately one-third of the children born to ZIKV-positive pregnant women present with at least one abnormality compatible with congenital infection," the authors report, noting that "congenital abnormalities are more likely to present in isolation than in combination."

Filed under

Infectious Disease
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Octopus Brain Complexity Linked to MicroRNA Expansions

Investigators saw microRNA gene expansions coinciding with complex brains when they analyzed certain cephalopod transcriptomes, as they report in Science Advances.

Study Tracks Outcomes in Children Born to Zika Virus-Infected Mothers

By following pregnancy outcomes for women with RT-PCR-confirmed Zika virus infections, researchers saw in Lancet Regional Health congenital abnormalities in roughly one-third of live-born children.

Team Presents Benchmark Study of RNA Classification Tools

With more than 135 transcriptomic datasets, researchers tested two dozen coding and non-coding RNA classification tools, establishing a set of potentially misclassified transcripts, as they report in Nucleic Acids Research.

Breast Cancer Risk Related to Pathogenic BRCA1 Mutation May Be Modified by Repeats

Several variable number tandem repeats appear to impact breast cancer risk and age at diagnosis in almost 350 individuals carrying a risky Ashkenazi Jewish BRCA1 founder mutation.