Logo

Study Tracks Early Gut Microbiome Dynamics, Potential Ties to Childhood Growth

Feb 15, 2023

An international team reporting in Nature Communications outlines findings from a study following early gut microbiome development in children from a growth stunting-prone rural Zimbabwe region. Using 875 metagenomic sequencing sets generated on fecal samples collected over time from 335 infants and toddlers in rural Zimbabwe, the researchers found that the taxonomy of early gut microbial communities was not clearly linked to later growth, though their machine learning analyses pointed to microbial pathways showing modest relationships with childhood growth patterns. Likewise, interventions aimed at boosting growth did not shift early gut microbial community assembly, though gut microbiomes from HIV-exposed but uninfected children tended to have lower-than-usual Bifidobacterium microbes, along with a broader early diversification and maturity. "Collectively, these data suggest that HIV exposure shapes maturation of the infant gut microbiota, and that the functional composition of the infant gut microbiome is moderately predictive of infant growth in a population at high risk of stunting," the authors note, suggesting new but microbiome-targeting treatment approaches "may mitigate the poor clinical outcomes that are observed in [HIV-exposed but uninfected children], a growing population of children in sub-Saharan Africa."

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

California Team Presents PCR Amplification-Free Method for Archived Dried Blood Spot WGS

In an effort to simplify newborn blood testing methods, researchers in NPJ Genomic Medicine test simplified strategies for whole-genome sequencing on archived dried blood spot samples.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Clues Found with Liquid Biopsy Approach

With low-coverage whole-genome sequencing, researchers in Clinical Chemistry see ties between survival outcomes and circulating tumor DNA in castration-resistant metastatic prostate cancer.

Study Tracks Early Gut Microbiome Dynamics, Potential Ties to Childhood Growth

In rural Zimbabwean children, researchers in Nature Communications found microbial pathways with modest ties to growth, along with microbiome development changes linked to maternal HIV.

Neuromuscular Disease-Related CNVs Detected in Clinical Exome Analysis

A copy number-focused analysis of 4,800 clinical exomes in the European Journal of Human Genetics led to CNV-based diagnoses in 88 individuals with muscle, movement, or neuropathy-related conditions.