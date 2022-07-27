Logo

Study Tracks Cytosine Methylation Effects on Transcription, Regulatory Features in Cells

Jul 27, 2022

For a paper appearing in Genome Biology, investigators at the University of Western Australia and other international centers characterize the transcriptional consequences of promoter cytosine methylation marks, which tend to prompt silencing effects. With the help of a zinc finger-DNMT3A catalytic domain fusion protein construct, RNA sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing, bisulfite sequencing, ATAC-seq, and other approaches, the team assessed methylation at thousands of promoters in parallel, tracking the transcription, chromatin accessibility, and histone modification effects of these methylation changes, along with the return to methylation-free promoters after the fusion protein was removed. The analyses pointed to sequence context-specific transcriptional effects, for example, while flagging promoters that resisted repression and unearthing other regulatory clues. "These findings have important implications for epigenome engineering and demonstrate that the response of promoters to DNA methylation is more complex than previously appreciated," they write.

Filed under

Epigenetics Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Sequencing Study Highlights Tuberculosis Pathogen Transmission in Relation to Disease Burden

Researchers did whole-genome sequencing on nearly 800 Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolates from sites in Valencia, Spain, clustering sequences in an epidemiological context in a new eLife paper.

Trial Tracks Qualitative Experiences for Cancer-Free Individuals Carrying Moderate Risk Gene Mutations

In the Journal of Genetic Counseling, investigators interviewed cancer-free ATM and CHEK2 mutation-carriers participating in a population breast cancer screening program.

Study Tracks Cytosine Methylation Effects on Transcription, Regulatory Features in Cells

By profiling cells exposed to an engineered zinc finger-DNMT3A catalytic domain fusion, investigators tracked transcription and gene expression effects of promoter methylation in Genome Biology.

VUS Classification Improved Using In Silico Protein Structural Variant Profiles

Researchers report in Genome Medicine that protein structure requests led to pathogenic or likely pathogenic designations for a subset of VUS.