Logo

Study Traces Taxonomic, Functional Features of Infant Gut Microbiomes in Response to Solid Foods

Jul 18, 2022

Microbial composition changes outpace predicted functional shifts in gut microbial communities from infants who are gradually exposed to new, solid foods over their first year of life, according to work appearing in PLOS One. For the pilot stage of a study dubbed "Nourish to Flourish," a team from New Zealand and the US collected fecal samples from dozens of infants randomized to receive prebiotic or probiotic interventions, using metagenomic sequencing and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry to track microbial community membership, gene repertoires, and metabolites prior to solid food introduction at around four months, at around nine months, and at around a year of age, when their diets were further expanded. "The Nourish to Flourish longitudinal study provided evidence that the infant gut microbiome responds to the introduction of solid foods with increased microbial taxonomic diversity, while the abundance of functional genes remains relatively stable," the authors report, noting that such results hint that "most of the genes required to make use of new substrates are already present at [four] months of age."

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Traces Taxonomic, Functional Features of Infant Gut Microbiomes in Response to Solid Foods

Researchers saw taxonomic shifts, without dramatic functional gene changes, when tracking gut microbial communities, genes, and metabolites in infants starting solid foods.

Parallel Sequencing Proves Cost-Effective in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Analysis

Using data for stage IV NSCLC patients, Dutch researchers saw that parallel sequencing tests were more cost-effective and diagnostically informative than sequential single-gene tests.

Body Mass Index Contributors Show Age-Related Changes in Impact

Researchers detected age- and BMI-related differences in the effect size and variance explained by polygenic contributors, along with independent environmental contributions.

Link Between Mosaic Loss of Y Chromosome, Heart Failure in Men

Hematopoietic mosaic loss of Y chromosome may over-activate a profibrotic signaling network to lead to heart failure in men, a study in Science finds.