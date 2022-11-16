Logo

Study Shows Potential for XNAzymes to Knock Down Viruses

Nov 16, 2022

XNAzymes, artificial enzymes that can precisely cut long RNA molecules, could be harnessed to quickly develop antiviral therapies, a new study appearing in Nature Communications says. A University of Cambridge team designed site-specific RNA endonuclease XNAzymes that target different parts of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome. The team reports that they were able to design, synthesis, and screen a number of RNA endonuclease XNAzymes targeting five SARS-CoV-2 sites in about a week. Three of these XNAzymes were further active under physiological conditions and could knockdown the SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome both in vitro and in vivo, showing a proof-of-concept of their approach. "It's really encouraging that for the first time – and this has been a big goal of the field – we actually have them working as enzymes inside cells, and inhibiting replication of live virus," first author Pehuén Pereyra Gerber from Cambridge says in a statement. The researchers add that the next step is to optimize the intracellular activity and pharmacokinetic activity of the XNAzymes.

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Gene Set Could Identify Patients With Post-Treatment Lyme Disease

A Cell Reports Medicine paper finds gene expression differences between blood samples from people with post-treatment Lyme disease, acute Lyme, and unaffected individuals.

Study Shows Potential for XNAzymes to Knock Down Viruses

A University of Cambridge team has designed XNAzymes to target SARS-CoV-2, as they describe in Nature Communications.

GWAS Links More Than a Dozen Loci to Lipedema

Two loci linked to lipedema through the genome-wide association study were also replicated in a separate cohort, the researchers report in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Number of Appendiceal Cancer Patients Harbor Cancer Predisposition Gene Variants

In JAMA Oncology, researchers say their findings suggest all appendiceal cancer patients should be considered for germline genetic testing.