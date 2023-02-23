Logo

Study Sheds Light on Dicer's Role in microRNA Biogenesis

Feb 23, 2023

New details about how the Dicer enzyme functions to help in the creation of microRNAs are reported in Nature this week. Dicer is well-known for its role in cleaving the double-stranded RNA to create small regulatory RNAs, including miRNAs and short interfering RNAs (siRNAs), but how this processing occurs in humans is poorly understood because structures of human Dicer (Dicer1) in a catalytic state are lacking. Seoul National University researchers have now determined the cryo-electron microscopy structure of Dicer1 bound to precursor miRNA (pre-miRNA) in its cleaving state. The structure reveals the dynamic spatial rearrangements of several domains of Dicer1 during the transition to a catalytic state, explaining how Dicer1 selects its substrates with specificity. The work, the scientists write, will help in the design of siRNAs and other RNAs for RNA interference and offers a molecular framework for understanding Dicer-related diseases in humans.

Filed under

Gene Editing, Gene Silencing, & CRISPR
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Sheds Light on Dicer's Role in microRNA Biogenesis

Researchers present in Nature a cryo-electron microscopy structure of Dicer1 bound to pre-miRNA, gaining insight into pre-miRNA processing.

Analysis Reviews Management of Cancer Patients With Presumed Germline Pathogenic Variant From Tumor Sequencing

Researchers in the Journal of Human Genetics conduct a retrospective analysis of cancer patients whose tumor analyses suggested possible germline secondary findings.

Max Planck Team Builds Single-Cell Gene Expression Atlas for Larval Zebrafish Brain

The larval zebrafish brain atlas, described in Science Advances, is available at the Mapzebrain website.

SARS-CoV-2 Variants Found With Haplotype-Informed Artificial Intelligence Model

Researchers develop, validate, and test a haplotype-based artificial intelligence model for identifying SARS-CoV-2 variants, mutations, and variant mixtures in JAMA Network Open.