Logo

Study Reviews Family, Provider Responses to Rapid Whole-Genome Sequencing Follow-up

Aug 15, 2022

For a paper appearing in the European Journal of Human Genetics, a team from the Australian Genomic Health Alliance, the University of Melbourne, and elsewhere consider post-test interactions and other genetic follow-up experiences for patients, their families, and health professionals after rapid whole-genome sequencing (rWGS) done in the neonatal and pediatric intensive care contexts. Based on transcripts from semi-structured interviews with 30 parents to rWGS-profiled patients, seven genetic counselors, and four intensive care physicians, the team found a wide range of follow-up steps and experiences after rWGS, while exploring with the gaps flagged by patient families or providers and possible reasons for them. "Our findings emphasize the importance of follow-up contact between families and their child's medical genetic team in this context," they write, noting that "current approaches to follow up cannot be relied on to meet parents' needs, despite parents and health professionals having aligned intention about, and goals for, follow up."

Filed under

Clinical Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Lung Cancer Response to Checkpoint Inhibitors Reflected in Circulating Tumor DNA

In non-small cell lung cancer patients, researchers find in JCO Precision Oncology that survival benefits after immune checkpoint blockade coincide with a dip in ctDNA levels.

Study Reviews Family, Provider Responses to Rapid Whole-Genome Sequencing Follow-up

Investigators identified in the European Journal of Human Genetics variable follow-up practices after rapid whole-genome sequencing.

BMI-Related Variants Show Age-Related Stability in UK Biobank Participants

Researchers followed body mass index variant stability with genomic structural equation modeling and genome-wide association studies of 40- to 72-year olds in PLOS Genetics.

Genome Sequences Reveal Range Mutations in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Researchers in Nature Genetics detect somatic mutation variation across iPSCs generated from blood or skin fibroblast cell sources, along with selection for BCOR gene mutations.