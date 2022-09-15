Logo

Study Reveals New Details on Hearing Restoration in Zebrafish

Sep 15, 2022

US National Institutes of Health researchers have uncovered a network of proteins that are involved in restoring hearing via cell regeneration in zebrafish, offering insights that may help treating hearing loss in people. In mammals, damage to the hair cells (HCs) in the inner ear that act as hearing receptors is irreversible. Most other vertebrates, however, can continually produce new HCs throughout their lifetimes or can regenerate them in response to trauma. To better understand this process, the NIH team ablated HCs in zebrafish and used single-cell sequencing to study how the cells regenerate in the animals. As they reported in Cell Genomics, the researchers identified a network of transcription factors that trigger the HC regeneration process. One set of transcription factors, dubbed Sox, initiate regeneration in support cells, then work with another set of transcription factors, called Six, to transform these cells into HCs. The team also uncovered a DNA enhancer that controls Sox activity during the regeneration process.

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Highlights Limitations of Polygenic Risk Scores Based on Single-Ancestry Data

Polygenic risk scores for prostate cancer developed with data from European-ancestry groups performed less well in African-ancestry groups, a Genome Biology paper finds.

Molecular Tumor Board Advice Shows Clinical Benefits for Cancer Care, Study Finds

A new study in JCO Precision Oncology finds that multidisciplinary molecular tumor board-recommended treatment leads to improved clinical outcomes.

Study Reveals New Details on Hearing Restoration in Zebrafish

Researchers have uncovered in Cell Genomics a network of proteins that restore hearing loss in zebrafish.

UK Study Considers Rapid, Slower SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Strategies for Infection Control in Hospitals

Based on data generated during the winter of 2020 to 2021, investigators found at eLife that viral sequencing influenced infection control strategies but did not significantly alter transmission.