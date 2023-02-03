Logo

Study Reveals New Details About Genetics of Major Cause of Female Infertility

Feb 03, 2023

New research appearing in Nature Medicine this week has identified pathogenic gene variants associated with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), shedding new light on the genetics of this major cause of female infertility. POI, characterized by the cessation of ovarian function, affects nearly 4 percent of women under the age of 40. It is highly heterogeneous and can be caused by genetic defects, autoimmune disease, infections, or other factors. Yet a large number of cases are idiopathic, with multiple lines of evidence supporting a genetic basis for pathogenesis, making it important to understand the condition's molecular basis. To that end, a team led by Shandong University researchers performed whole-exome sequencing in 1,030 patients with POI, uncovering hundreds of pathogenic and likely pathogenic variants in nearly a quarter of the patients studied, as well as offering insights into the genetic landscape of the disease. The findings, the scientists write, could have the potential to improve the utility of diagnostic genetic screenings for POI.

Filed under

Reproductive Health
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Reveals New Details About Genetics of Major Cause of Female Infertility

Researchers in Nature Medicine conducted a whole-exome sequencing study of mote than a thousand patients with premature ovarian insufficiency.

Circulating Tumor DNA Shows Potential as Biomarker in Rare Childhood Cancer

A study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology has found that circulating tumor DNA levels in rhabdomyosarcoma may serve as a biomarker for prognosis.

Study Recommends Cancer Screening for Dogs Beginning Age Seven, Depending on Breed

PetDx researchers report in PLOS One that annual cancer screening for dogs should begin by age seven.

White-Tailed Deer Harbor SARS-CoV-2 Variants No Longer Infecting Humans, Study Finds

A new study in PNAS has found that white-tailed deer could act as a reservoir of SARS-CoV-2 variants no longer found among humans.