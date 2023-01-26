Logo

Study Questions Existence of Fetal Microbiome

Jan 26, 2023

Contrary to the findings of recent studies, the human fetus and its prenatal intrauterine environment are not stably colonized by microbial communities, according to research newly published in Nature this week. The concept of a fetal microbiome, which would have significant implications for clinical medicine, is a subject of much debate. In the new analysis, a team led by scientists from University College Cork examined studies characterizing microbial populations in human fetuses from the perspectives of reproductive biology, microbial ecology, bioinformatics, immunology, clinical microbiology, and gnotobiology, and assessed possible mechanisms by which the fetus might interact with microorganisms. They determine that a healthy human fetus is sterile and that previously detected microbial signals in the womb likely resulted from contamination during the clinical procedures to obtain fetal samples or during DNA extraction and DNA sequencing. "The pursuit of a fetal microbiome serves as a cautionary example of the challenges of sequence-based microbiome studies when biomass is low or absent, and emphasizes the need for a trans-disciplinary approach that goes beyond contamination controls by also incorporating biological, ecological, and mechanistic concepts," the authors write.

Filed under

Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Enzyme Involved in Lipid Metabolism Linked to Mutational Signatures

In Nature Genetics, a Wellcome Sanger Institute-led team found that APOBEC1 may contribute to the development of the SBS2 and SBS13 mutational signatures in the small intestine.

Family Genetic Risk Score Linked to Diagnostic Trajectory in Psychiatric Disorders

Researchers in JAMA Psychiatry find ties between high or low family genetic risk scores and diagnostic stability or change in four major psychiatric disorders over time.

Study Questions Existence of Fetal Microbiome

A study appearing in Nature this week suggests that the reported fetal microbiome might be the result of sample contamination.

Fruit Fly Study Explores Gut Microbiome Effects on Circadian Rhythm

With gut microbiome and gene expression experiments, researchers in PNAS see signs that the microbiome contributes to circadian rhythm synchronicity and stability in fruit flies.