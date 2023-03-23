Logo

Study Presents New Insights Into How Cancer Cells Overcome Telomere Shortening

Mar 23, 2023

A University of Oxford-led team has uncovered new details about how cancer cells overcome telomere shortening to allow themselves to divide indefinitely. The findings, which appear in Nucleic Acids Research this week, may lead to new cancer therapeutic approaches. Tumor cells use telomere maintenance mechanisms (TMMs) to enable unchecked proliferation and the majority of cancers achieve this through the upregulation of telomerase, a ribonucleoprotein that acts to progressively add telomeric repeats to the end of chromosomes. But new research has revealed that a subset of cancers maintain their telomere length through a telomerase-independent TMM called the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT) pathway. ALT cancers almost all feature the loss of the ATRX chromatin remodeler, but the other cellular events involved remain unknown. In this week's study, the scientists show that in ATRX-deficient cancer cells, increased trapping of proteins on DNA leads to replication fork stalling and collapse. At telomeres, this leads to ALT pathway activity, according to the study's authors. "Further insight into the basic biology of ALT cancer cells could lead to the design of more novel targeted chemotherapeutic agents and, eventually, to improved outcomes for individuals with [ALT-positive] cancers," they write.

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

International Team Proposes Checklist for Returning Genomic Research Results

Researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics present a checklist to guide the return of genomic research results to study participants.

Study Presents New Insights Into How Cancer Cells Overcome Telomere Shortening

Researchers report in Nucleic Acids Research that ATRX-deficient cancer cells have increased activity of the alternative lengthening of telomeres pathway.

Researchers Link Telomere Length With Alzheimer's Disease

Within UK Biobank participants, longer leukocyte telomere length is associated with a reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study in PLOS One.

Nucleotide Base Detected on Near-Earth Asteroid

Among other intriguing compounds, researchers find the nucleotide uracil, a component of RNA sequences, in samples collected from the near-Earth asteroid Ryugu, as they report in Nature Communications.