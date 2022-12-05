Logo

Study Points to Synonymous Mutation Effects on E. Coli Enzyme Activity

Dec 05, 2022

A team from Pennsylvania State University and Johns Hopkins University points to potential structural and functional consequences of synonymous mutations that alter the RNA sequence of a gene without changing the amino acid composition of the resulting protein. As they report in Nature Chemistry, the investigators tracked synonymous mutations' consequences in Escherichia coli genes coding for the type III chloramphenicol acetyltransferase, D-alanine-D-alanine ligase B, and dihydrofolate reductase enzymes, uncovering activity shifts in enzymes with synonymous mutations using multiscale modeling that took protein synthesis speed, post-translational patterns, robustness, and mechanical features into account. Along with apparent shifts in translation elongation speed, the authors point to other potential synonymous mutation effects, including possible protein misfolding. "Synonymous mutations alter translation elongation speeds and change the population of nascent chain conformations in entangled states that are near native but have lower catalytic efficiencies than that of the native state," the authors report, noting that "the specific activity — a quantity averaged over the populations of proteins in different conformational states — can increase or decrease due to synonymous mutations."

Filed under

Proteomics & Protein Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Tracks Down Potential Blood Plasma Markers Linked to Heart Failure in Atrial Fibrillation Patients

Researchers in BMC Genomics found 10 differentially expressed proteins or metabolites that marked atrial fibrillation with heart failure cases.

Study Points to Synonymous Mutation Effects on E. Coli Enzyme Activity

Researchers in Nature Chemistry saw signs of enzyme activity shifts in the presence of synonymous mutations in a multiscale modeling analysis of three Escherichia coli genes.

Team Outlines Paternal Sample-Free Single-Gene Approach for Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening

With data for nearly 9,200 pregnant individuals, researchers in Genetics in Medicine demonstrate the feasibility of their carrier screening and reflex single-gene non-invasive prenatal screening approach.

Germline-Targeting HIV Vaccine Shows Promise in Phase I Trial

A National Institutes of Health-led team reports in Science that a broadly neutralizing antibody HIV vaccine induced bnAb precursors in 97 percent of those given the vaccine.