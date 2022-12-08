Logo

Study Links Genetic Risk for ADHD With Alzheimer's Disease

Dec 08, 2022

Genetic risk for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is associated with age-related cognitive deterioration and the development of signs of Alzheimer's disease later in life, according to a study appearing this week in Molecular Psychiatry. Aiming to investigate a proposed link between ADHD and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, a team led by scientists from the US and Brazil calculated an ADHD polygenic risk score (PRS) for 212 cognitively unimpaired older adults. Importantly, a range of data were available for the individuals including MRI brain scans, baseline amyloid-beta and tau levels measured on PET scans and in cerebrospinal fluid, and six years of cognitive assessments. The researchers show that a high AHDH PRS was associated with greater cognitive decline and the development of Alzheimer's disease brain pathophysiology over six years. The link between ADHD and Alzheimer's disease, the study's authors add, was mostly observed in amyloid-beta-positive individuals, suggesting that the genetic liability for ADHD increases susceptibility to the harmful effects of amyloid-beta pathology

Filed under

Neurological & Psychological Disorders
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Links Genetic Risk for ADHD With Alzheimer's Disease

A higher polygenic risk score for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is also linked to cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease, a new study in Molecular Psychiatry finds.

Study Offers Insights Into Role of Structural Variants in Cancer

A new study in Nature using cell lines shows that structural variants can enable oncogene activation.

Computer Model Uses Genetics, Health Data to Predict Mental Disorders

A new model in JAMA Psychiatry finds combining genetic and health record data can predict a mental disorder diagnosis before one is made clinically.

Study Tracks Off-Target Gene Edits Linked to Epigenetic Features

Using machine learning, researchers characterize in BMC Genomics the potential off-target effects of 19 computed or experimentally determined epigenetic features during CRISPR-Cas9 editing.