Logo

Study Links Evolution of Longevity, Social Organization in Mammals

Feb 01, 2023

In Nature Communications, investigators from China and Australia look at gene expression patterns in mammalian brains that may help explain the apparent correlation between longevity and social organization in mammals. With a comparative phylogenetics look at 497 solitary mammalian species, 115 pair-living species, and 412 species of mammals known for living in groups — along with an analysis of the rates of transition between these social structures — the team saw an association between mammalian social structures and longevity, with group-living species often outliving mammalian species with more solitary lifestyles. To begin unearthing genes and pathways contributing to this relationship, the authors subsequently analyzed brain RNA sequence data from 94 mammals, adjusting for size, ecology, and other traits to better understand the evolution of lifespan and social structures. "We show that group-living species lived longer than solitary species," the authors write, "and identify 31 genes, hormones, and immunity-related pathways involved in the correlated evolution of social organization and longevity.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Links Evolution of Longevity, Social Organization in Mammals

With the help of comparative phylogenetics and transcriptomics, researchers in Nature Communications see ties between lifespan and social organization in mammals.

Tumor Microenvironment Immune Score Provides Immunotherapy Response, Prognostic Insights

Using multiple in situ analyses and RNA sequence data, researchers in eBioMedicine have developed a score associated with immunotherapy response or survival.

CRISPR-Based Method for Finding Cancer-Associated Exosomal MicroRNAs in Blood

A team from China presents in ACS Sensors a liposome-mediated membrane fusion strategy for detecting miRNAs carried in exosomes in the blood with a CRISPR-mediated reporter system.

Drug Response Variants May Be Distinct in Somatic, Germline Samples

Based on variants from across 21 drug response genes, researchers in The Pharmacogenomics Journal suspect that tumor-only DNA sequences may miss drug response clues found in the germline.