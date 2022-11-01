Logo

Study Incorporates Circulating Tumor Fragments Into Rectal Cancer Treatment Response Models

Nov 01, 2022 | staff reporter

Researchers at Fudan University Shanghai and other centers in China consider prognostic clues provided by circulating cell-free tumor DNA (ctDNA) fragments in individuals with locally advanced rectal cancer, particularly when it comes to determining which patients can safely forego surgery after neoadjuvant chemotherapy. As reported in Clinical Chemistry, the team used cell-free circulating DNA fragment profiles, 5'-end motif profiles, and magnetic resonance imaging tumor regression grade data for 103 locally advanced rectal cancer patients to develop and validate computational models aimed at predicting which patients do or do not show a pathological complete response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy — a treatment response sought for the surgery-free "watch and wait" approach. The authors conclude that their study supports the combination of a 5'-end motif with magnetic resonance imaging tumor regression grade has promising clinical usage for predicting the tumor response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in locally advanced rectal cancer patients, further noting that their findings need to be validated independently and on a larger scale.

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Prenatal Exome Sequencing Leads to Molecular Diagnoses For Subset of Fetal Structural Anomaly Cases

Researchers reached molecular diagnoses in more than 14 percent of cases when they used trio exome sequencing to assess more than 1,600 fetal structural anomaly cases.

Researchers Characterize Pathogenic Variants in Acute Liver Failure-Related Gene

A combination of genetic and phenotypic data provide insights into the TRMU gene changes that contribute to acute liver failure in infants, and the consequences of the condition.

Study Incorporates Circulating Tumor Fragments Into Rectal Cancer Treatment Response Models

A combination of 5'-end motif circulating tumor DNA profiles and tumor imaging shows promise for predicting neoadjuvant chemotherapy response in locally advanced rectal cancer.

Earlier PGx Reports, Psychiatric Treatment Setting Linked to Speedy Symptom Decline in Depression Patients

Patients receiving PGx reports after four weeks or in a psychiatric setting had speedier symptom decreases than those receiving reports later or in a primary care setting.