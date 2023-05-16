Logo

Study Finds Subset of Schizophrenia Genes Linked to Placenta

May 16, 2023

In Nature Communications, researchers at Johns Hopkins University and other centers in the US and Italy share findings linking schizophrenia causal candidate risk genes to placental tissue. The team initially turned to RNA sequencing and genotyping to assess 147 placental tissues collected through the Rhode Island Child Health Study, representing individual infants born at term without congenital abnormalities, chromosomal conditions, or pregnancy complications. With a subsequent transcriptome-wide association study, Mendelian randomization analysis, and expression quantitative trait locus-based colocalization, together with analyses on 166 fetal brain samples, the authors narrowed in on a set of 139 schizophrenia risk genes with ties to the placenta, including causal gene candidates from placental growth, nutrient-sensing, protein synthesis, and trophoblast invasiveness pathways. "[O]ur findings, while not detracting from the importance of gene expression in brain for schizophrenia risk, reveal a larger picture that includes placenta: both placenta and brain might contribute to early and reversible trajectories of risk for the disorder, but most research on brain development has been exclusively focused on the brain," they note. "Neglecting the investigation of placental mechanisms of risk may miss relevant opportunities for prevention."

Filed under

Neurological & Psychological Disorders
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Genome Sequencing Appears to Edge Out Exome Sequencing in Clinical Utility in Meta-Analysis

A meta-analysis in Genetics in Medicine suggests whole-genome sequencing has increased clinical utility over exome sequencing for children or adults with rare conditions.

Study Finds Subset of Schizophrenia Genes Linked to Placenta

A Nature Communications study that included transcriptome-wide association studies and other analyses finds placental genes with ties to schizophrenia.

HBOC Germline Test Analysis Highlights Core Gene Panel

Researchers reporting in the European Journal of Human Genetics find a core set of 14 hereditary breast and ovarian cancer risk genes through a retrospective analysis.

Study Tracks Cancer Screening Roles for Polygenic Risk Scores in UK

A Lancet Oncology study considers potential cancer deaths that might be avoided by implementing PRS-stratified cancer screening across several cancer types in the UK.