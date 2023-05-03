Logo

Study Finds Smaller Grants, Fewer Reapplications for Female Researchers

May 03, 2023

A meta-analysis appearing in the journal Research Integrity and Peer Review points to gender-related differences in individuals' likelihood of applying for or receiving large peer-reviewed grants. With the help of citations drawn from research databases from early 2005 to the end of 2020, researchers from Washington State University and the American Institute of Biological Sciences narrowed in on studies that reported grant application, grant award, or grant acceptance data by gender, focusing in on 55 published papers or funders' reports going back to 1975 that met the criteria for their meta-analysis. Based on data for nearly 1.3 million grant applications, the team saw a 1 percent uptick in acceptance rates among male applicants, though the difference was not statistically significant. On the other hand, reapplication award acceptance rates were roughly 9 percent higher for men, based on data for more than 7,300 applications, and award amounts were significantly smaller for female applicants. "The proportions of women that applied for grants, re-applied, accepted awards, and accepted awards after reapplication were less than the proportion of eligible women," the authors said. "However, the award acceptance rate was similar for women and men … Women received smaller awards and fewer awards after re-applying, which may negatively affect continued scientific productivity."

The Scan

A Research Integrity and Peer Review meta-analysis suggests female researchers reapply for research grants less frequently than their male counterparts, while also receiving smaller grants.

Advanced Cancer Outcomes After Checkpoint Immunotherapy Linked to Tumor Mutational Burden

A targeted sequencing study in JAMA Network Open sees longer overall survival in checkpoint immunotherapy-treated advanced cancer cases with high tumor mutational burden.

Cancer Microbe Communities Retraced From RNA Sequence Data

An RNA sequencing analysis in Genome Medicine points to apparent ties between within-tumor microbes and colon cancer features ranging from subtype to outcome.

Combination CRISPR, Antiretroviral Therapy Strategy Shows Promise for HIV in Animal Study

An animal study appearing in PNAS suggests that a CRISPR-based therapy, when combined with antiretroviral therapy, could be used to eliminate HIV reservoirs.