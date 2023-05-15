Study Finds Messenger RNA Isoforms Influenced by Transcription Initiation Sites

In Cell, investigators from the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg, Germany, and elsewhere consider regulatory interactions influencing messenger RNA (mRNA) isoform patterns. Using long-read sequencing, together with a combined isoform assembly pipeline and isoform annotation approach, the team quantified full-length mRNA isoforms in Drosophila fruit fly tissues, including from the head, ovaries, and embryos. Along with the presence of dominant promoters influencing transcription splicing and other features, the authors' results suggest that transcription start sites can impact 3' end sites found in tissue from the fruit fly's head, for example — a relationship they also found in human cerebral organoid samples. "Over the past decades, a rich body of work has described coupling mechanisms that coordinate transcription with splicing," the authors explain, noting that the current study offers "an integrated view of mRNA features and their association in individual transcripts."