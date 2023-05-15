Logo

Study Finds Messenger RNA Isoforms Influenced by Transcription Initiation Sites

May 15, 2023

In Cell, investigators from the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg, Germany, and elsewhere consider regulatory interactions influencing messenger RNA (mRNA) isoform patterns. Using long-read sequencing, together with a combined isoform assembly pipeline and isoform annotation approach, the team quantified full-length mRNA isoforms in Drosophila fruit fly tissues, including from the head, ovaries, and embryos. Along with the presence of dominant promoters influencing transcription splicing and other features, the authors' results suggest that transcription start sites can impact 3' end sites found in tissue from the fruit fly's head, for example — a relationship they also found in human cerebral organoid samples. "Over the past decades, a rich body of work has described coupling mechanisms that coordinate transcription with splicing," the authors explain, noting that the current study offers "an integrated view of mRNA features and their association in individual transcripts."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Tracks Cancer Screening Roles for Polygenic Risk Scores in UK

A Lancet Oncology study considers potential cancer deaths that might be avoided by implementing PRS-stratified cancer screening across several cancer types in the UK.

Butterfly History Explored in Phylogenetic Study

Using phylogenetics, researchers reporting in Nature Ecology and Evolution examine butterfly relationships, tracing butterfly origins to legume-feeding insects in the Americas.

Study Finds Messenger RNA Isoforms Influenced by Transcription Initiation Sites

Researchers reporting in Cell dig into messenger RNA isoform ties to regulatory features and sequence context in Drosophila tissues.

Prime Editing Technique Holds Promise for Studying Cancer Mutations, Study Shows

MIT researchers have used prime editing to introduce cancer-linked mutations into mouse disease models, as they report in Nature Biotechnology.