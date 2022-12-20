Logo

Study Finds Limited Genetic, Epigenetic Overlap for Complex Traits

Dec 20, 2022

The complex trait contributors found with genome-wide association studies may be largely distinct from those found through epigenome-wide association studies of the same condition, according to a paper by a University of Bristol-led team appearing in Nature Communications. The team considered GWAS and EWAS data spanning 15 complex traits such as body mass index, smoking or alcohol use, blood pressure measures, cognitive skills, or educational attainment. With data from more than 50,000 GWAS participants and some 4,500 individuals from prior EWAS studies led to shared genetic contributors in certain conditions such as diastolic blood pressure, the authors report. More often, though, they suggest that the GWAS and EWAS approaches "are likely capturing distinct genesets" and "different aspects of the biology of complex traits."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Finds Limited Genetic, Epigenetic Overlap for Complex Traits

An analysis appearing in Nature Communications of genome-wide and epigenome-wide association data for 15 traits suggests the features found by each method may be somewhat distinct.

Researchers Tally, Rank Mendelian Disease Genes With Pipeline Approach

Researchers in npj Genomic Medicine characterize autosomal recessive and X-linked genes in Genome Aggregation Database sequences, establishing an ancestry-specific pipeline validated in other cohorts.

Inherited Retinal Disease Study Reveals Structural Variant Impacts on Risk Genes

Researchers re-analyzed genome sequences from people with retinal disease in Genetics in Medicine, incorporating optical mapping data to find 30 pathogenic structural variants in IRD risk genes.

Computational Tool Provides Pathogenic Variant Penetrance Estimates From Population Data

Researchers in Genome Medicine describe a tool for predicting autosomal dominant disease penetrance based on variant patterns in unrelated individuals with or without the condition of interest.