Logo

Study Finds Costs of Genome Sequencing May Limit Utility in Routine Care

Dec 09, 2022

An evaluation of the diagnostic utility of genome sequencing for rare, inherited diseases within the UK's publicly funded healthcare system is reported in the European Journal of Human Genetics this week, finding that the benefits of genome analysis in routine care are outweighed by its cost. In the study, a team of researchers from Scotland looked at data from the Scottish Genomes Partnership, an offshoot of the Genomics England 100,000 Genomes Project that provided genome sequencing to families with rare diseases for which routine genetic testing had not identified a genetic cause. The investigators find that while genome sequencing with gene panel-based analysis provided a diagnostic benefit, it was similar to less costly exome sequencing. In the future, the cost differences between genome and exome sequencing may fall as sequencing and data storage improve and variant analysis becomes more automated, the study's authors write. "However, until then, and until rare variants in non-coding regions of the genome can be classified as [likely pathogenic or pathogenic] within the limitations of routine confirmatory testing, it will be difficult in our routine diagnostic service to justify genome analysis for most cases," the researchers write.

Filed under

Clinical Sequencing
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Cell Atlas of Human Lung Development Gives View of Developing Airway

Researchers have generated a cell atlas of human lung development, which they report in Cell.

Study Finds Costs of Genome Sequencing May Limit Utility in Routine Care

Researchers report in the European Journal of Human Genetics that genome sequencing for rare disease diagnoses currently has similar benefits as less expensive exome analysis.

Study Suggests Nursing Mother's Diet Can Impact Offspring's Gut Microbiome

A new Cell Host and Microbe paper finds that mice whose mothers were fed a low-fiber diet during nursing experience lasting microbiota dysbiosis and increased obesity.

Study Links Genetic Risk for ADHD With Alzheimer's Disease

A higher polygenic risk score for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is also linked to cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease, a new study in Molecular Psychiatry finds.