Study Explores Expression Features Distinguishing Prostate Cancer, Chronic Pancreatitis

Chinese researchers reporting in BMC Genomics look at long non-coding RNA (lncRNA) and messenger RNA patterns that coincide with chronic pancreatitis progression to pancreatic cancer. Using array-based expression data from a public database, coupled with PCR-based testing, the team profiled mRNAs and lncRNAs in 103 pancreatic samples from dozens of individuals with chronic pancreatitis or pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), searching for lncRNAs and mRNAs that are differentially expressed. They further characterized the differentially expressed RNAs with network analyses and protein-protein interaction clues, which highlighted two expression modules. "These findings provided novel insights into the molecular mechanism and potential diagnostic or therapeutic biomarkers for [chronic pancreatitis] and PDAC," the authors report. "Future studies could explore the differential diagnostic value of lncRNAs and validate the roles of downstream mRNAs in cancer therapy."