Logo

Study Examines Where Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Patients Fall Off Precision Oncology Pathway

Nov 02, 2022

Researchers from the testing laboratory Diaceutics have examined gaps along the precision medicine pathway where advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (aNSCLC) patients may lose out on receiving targeted treatments. As they report in JCO Precision Oncology, the researchers identified seven broad steps along the precision oncology pathway — from biopsy referral to biomarker analysis and treatment decision — where clinical practice gaps may emerge. Using Diaceutics' proprietary data repository, the researchers traced the progress of 32,224 patients with aNSCLC along this pathway to find that just more than a third of eligible patients receive appropriate precision oncology treatments. In particular, about half of patients are lost during the preanalytical and analytical stages of testing and, of the patients who do undergo biomarker testing and have an actionable mutation, about 29 percent are lost to post-testing practice gaps. "Addressing practice gaps can lead to improved clinical care associated with a precision oncology approach," the researchers write. "Attention to practice gaps may also help to decrease healthcare costs through enhanced systemic efficiency and potentially reduced downstream spending on hospitalizations and health resource expenditures necessitated by suboptimal earlier care."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Examines Where Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Patients Fall Off Precision Oncology Pathway

Researchers from Diaceutics report in JCO Precision Oncology that about half of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer patients are lost during the preanalytical and analytical stages of the precision oncology pathway.

Comparison of Polioviruses Used in Vaccines Finds Newly Developed One Is More Stable

A poliovirus developed for use in vaccines so that it avoids regaining virulence does appears to have increased genetic and phenotypic stability, a study in The Lancet Microbe has found.

New Genomic Knowledgebase Combines Data From 30 Consortia

In Nucleic Acids Research, a University of Michigan team presents a graph database dubbed Genomic Knowledgebase for scientists to explore the human genome, epigenome, transcriptome, and more.

Prenatal Exome Sequencing Leads to Molecular Diagnoses For Subset of Fetal Structural Anomaly Cases

Researchers reached molecular diagnoses in more than 14 percent of cases when they used trio exome sequencing to assess more than 1,600 fetal structural anomaly cases.