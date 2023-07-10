Logo

Study Examines Safety of Microbiome Transplants Prior to Immunotherapy

Jul 10, 2023

Fecal microbiome transplants (FMTs) from healthy donors in conjunction with anti-PD-1 immunotherapy is safe among patients with advanced melanoma, researchers from Western University in Ontario and elsewhere report. FMTs have been suggested as a way to boost cancer patients' response to immunotherapy treatment. In this Phase I study assessing safety, the researchers treated 20 patients with unresectable or metastatic cutaneous melanoma with FMT before then treating them with either nivolumab or pembrolizumab. As they report in Nature Medicine, the researchers found the approach to be safe, with no patients experiencing grade 3 adverse events from FMT alone, though five patients did have grade 3 immune-related adverse events. In addition to the safety data, the researchers report that the objective response rate was 65 percent and the complete response rate was 20 percent. "The connection between the microbiome, the immune system, and cancer treatment is a growing field in science," senior author Saman Maleki from Lawson Health Research Institute and Western University says in a statement. "This study aimed to harness microbes to improve outcomes for patients with melanoma."

Filed under

Cancer
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Examines Safety of Microbiome Transplants Prior to Immunotherapy

Researchers in Nature Medicine report fecal microbiome transplants alongside immunotherapy treatment in melanoma appear safe.

Proteomic Analysis Finds Three Extracellular Vesicle Protein Markers of Ovarian Cancer

A paper in Science Advances uncovers extracellular vesicle protein markers of ovarian cancer and describes a nanowire approach to purify extracellular vesicles from samples.

Blood Proteome Changes Found Among Long COVID Patients

Researchers in in the Journal of Translational Medicine analyze the plasma proteomes of people with and without long COVID.

Canine, Human Cancers Share Oncogene Mutations, Study Finds

Researchers in Scientific Reports say dogs may be good models for investigating targeted cancer therapies.