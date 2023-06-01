Logo

Study Examines Relationship Between Cellular Metabolism, DNA Damage Repair

Jun 01, 2023

Researchers reporting in Molecular Systems Biology describe the role of peroxiredoxin 1 (PRDX1) in DNA damage repair. The researchers from Spain, Austria, and the US examined how metabolic factors affect DNA damage response in cell lines using a combination of CRISPR-Cas9 functional genetic screens, chromatin proteomics, and targeted metabolomics. After applying the damage-inducing chemotherapeutic etoposide to the cell lines, the researchers noted an increase in nuclear reactive oxygen species (ROS) and a shifting of cellular respiratory enzymes from mitochondria to the damaged site. In particular, PRDX1, an antioxidant enzyme generally found in mitochondria, accumulates in the nucleus where it scavenges ROS. The researchers further found that PRDX1 regulates the availability of aspartate, which is needed for nucleotide synthesis. "Our study sheds light on the interplay between cellular metabolism and the DNA damage response," the researchers write. "This is particularly relevant in cancer, which can be considered both a metabolic and a genetic disease, thus better understanding of this crosstalk better could help design more efficient and targeted therapies."

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

Tara Pacific Expedition Project Team Finds High Diversity Within Coral Reef Microbiome

In papers appearing in Nature Communications and elsewhere, the team reports on findings from the two-year excursion examining coral reefs.

Study Examines Relationship Between Cellular Metabolism, DNA Damage Repair

A new study in Molecular Systems Biology finds that an antioxidant enzyme shifts from mitochondria to the nucleus as part of the DNA damage response.

Stem Cell Systems Target Metastatic Melanoma in Mouse Model

Researchers in Science Translational Medicine describe a pair of stem cell systems aimed at boosting immune responses against metastatic melanoma in the brain.

Open Pediatric Brain Tumor Atlas Team Introduces Genomic Data Collection, Analytical Tools

A study in Cell Genomics outlines open-source methods being used to analyze and translate whole-genome, exome, and RNA sequence data from the Pediatric Brain Tumor Atlas.