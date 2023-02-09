Logo

Studies Link Microbiome Dysfunction, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Feb 09, 2023

Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) is associated with reduced levels of microbes that produce the fatty acid butyrate with patients' gut microbiomes, according to a pair of studies appearing this week in Cell Host & Microbe. The findings may help better understand the causes of ME/CFS and point to new therapeutic targets. In the first study, a team led by scientists from The Jackson Laboratory used shotgun metagenomics to analyze stool samples from about 150 individuals with short- and long-term ME/CFS along with 79 healthy controls, combining their findings with analyses of plasma samples from the patients. They find that people with short-term disease had the most significant microbial and gastrointestinal abnormalities, with decreased levels of butyrate-producing microbes. Long-term patients tended to have stable gut microbiomes, but also significantly more irreversible health problems and progressive metabolic aberrations. In the second study, a Columbia University-led group applied shotgun metagenomic sequencing to stool samples of 106 ME/CFS patients and 91 healthy controls. The researchers also uncovered substantial gut microbiome dysbiosis in patients, including a reduction in butyrate-producing bacteria. Notably, lower levels of these bacteria correlated to more severe fatigue symptoms. Together, the findings of the two studies shed light on microbiome disturbances and their relationship with ME/CFS.

Filed under

Genetic Research
In The Journals
Breaking News
The Scan

No New SARS-CoV-2 Variants Identified Following End of China's COVID Lockdown

An analysis in The Lancet from Chinese researchers finds that no new SARS-CoV-2 variants emerged there following the lifting of lockdown restrictions and a dramatic increase in cases.

Study Points to Limitations of Genomic Microbiome Analyses

Researchers in PLOS One find that current microbiome analytical approaches may provide a picture of the microbial composition that differs from what is actually present.

Studies Link Microbiome Dysfunction, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

The Cell Host & Microbe studies suggest that disturbances to the gut microbiome have an effect on myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome.

Wolf Howl Responses Offer Look at Vocal Behavior-Related Selection in Dogs

In dozens of domestic dogs listening to wolf vocalizations, researchers in Communication Biology see responses varying with age, sex, reproductive status, and a breed's evolutionary distance from wolves.